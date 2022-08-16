Sergio Gomez says Manchester City play "the most exciting football in Europe" after completing his move from Anderlecht.

The Spanish under-21 international joins Pep Guardiola's side on a four year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026.

After signing for City, he said: "I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City.

"City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.

"To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to.

"The number of trophies City have won over the past few years has been incredible and the style of football the team plays under Pep is the most exciting in Europe. Playing for and being guided by Pep and his coaches is going to be very special.

"I’ve heard so much about the City fans and how passionate they are, so I can’t wait to get started and to try and help the Club achieve even more."