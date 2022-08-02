Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

The Brentford fanbase is in quite an upbeat mood as we approach the new season.

First, and most importantly, the Bees are still in the Premier League. But also the summer transfer activity has pleased supporters, along with the fact that no major contracted players have left – yet, anyway!

Even the announcement of naming rights for our new stadium was generally well-received, with most people pleased that they hadn’t gone to a gambling or alcohol company.

A right-back was top of every Brentford fan’s summer wishlist and the club delivered with the signing of Aaron Hickey for a club record fee, which only lasted two days!

The arrival of the exciting Keane Lewis-Potter eclipsed that, and both players are typical Bees signings – young, talented, full of potential and with scope to eventually be sold for big fees, but hopefully many years down the line.

There was disappointment that Christian Eriksen did not re-sign, but it’s time to move on now.

The term “second season syndrome” is often bandied about as something to be wary of – Thomas Frank does not believe in it and there is a conviction that another mid-table season can be achieved.

I predict an 11th-place finish, which would be great.