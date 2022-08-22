Under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have the ability to conjure up a shock defeat.

In his first half-season in charge, West Brom beat them 5-2. Last season, Brentford beat them 4-1 at Stamford Bridge. And now Leeds have done the damage.

Yet the difference this time is that, while those defeats were with a squad that Tuchel inherited, this is one which he has helped to build over this summer.

On this evidence, there is plenty more to do.

Tuchel wants Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, who sat out the Foxes' defeat by Southampton on Saturday. Reece James playing in a back three meant they did not have one of their best attacking outlets on the right wing.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "There are a lot of questions about what Chelsea need - a centre half or a centre forward. Looking at it now it's not either, or, it is both.

"Tuchel feels this is a transitional season, despite being here a year and a half and winning the Champions League.

"The problem they have is Reece James is one of their best players going forward and he was stuck at centre half. You don't have that problem if you have another centre back.

"Chelsea need more at the back and they need more numbers in general, but that Fofana fee has just gone up £10m."

