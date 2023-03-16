Dundee United v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Dundee United have lost their last four league games at home. They haven't suffered five consecutive top-flight home defeats since August 2003 under Ian McCall.

St Mirren have won each of their last three away league games at Dundee United, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Dundee United’s Jim Goodwin has won just one of his last 10 Scottish Premiership games as a manager, drawing two and losing seven, and lost to former club St Mirren as Aberdeen boss during this stretch in December (1-3).