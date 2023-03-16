Dundee United v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

united v buddiesSNS

  • Dundee United have lost their last four league games at home. They haven't suffered five consecutive top-flight home defeats since August 2003 under Ian McCall.

  • St Mirren have won each of their last three away league games at Dundee United, scoring 10 goals in the process.

  • Dundee United’s Jim Goodwin has won just one of his last 10 Scottish Premiership games as a manager, drawing two and losing seven, and lost to former club St Mirren as Aberdeen boss during this stretch in December (1-3).

  • St Mirren have won just one of their last 11 away league games, a 3-1 victory at Aberdeen in February.