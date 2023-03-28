Killie agree new three-year kit deal with Hummel

Kilmarnock will continue to be kitted out in Hummel strips until 2026 after agreeing a new three-year deal with the sportswear brand.

The club say it is its "most lucrative ‘technical kit supplier’ deal to date", with newly-formed consortium Sports Pro now Hummel's exclusive UK licence holder after Elite Sports Group went into administration last year.

Kilmarnock general manager Gregg McEwan said: “The relationship between Hummel and Kilmarnock has grown from strength to strength since an initial deal was agreed in the summer of 2020, with supporters’ recognition of Hummel’s outstanding quality of design and material contributing to peak levels of shirt sales during this period.

“We’re proud of how highly Hummel value their association with the club and look forward to building on what has already been a very successful partnership.”