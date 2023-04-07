Sutton's prediction: 1-2

It is four wins in a row now for Newcastle, who have found their form at the ideal time.

I'm a fan of Eddie Howe's brand of football because he plays on the front foot and takes the game to the opposition, whoever they are, and their results are a reward for that.

Brentford do not lose many games full stop, especially at home, and they have never been beaten back-to-back this season, which makes me think we will see a reaction from them here after Wednesday's defeat at Old Trafford.

The obvious result to go for here is a draw but I am backing Newcastle to maintain their momentum. The competition for the main striker's role between Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak is spurring both of them on, which is a brilliant situation for Howe to have.

Joelah's prediction: I am rooting for Brentford actually. 2-1

Keke's prediction: Well I am going for Newcastle, just by one goal though. 0-1

