Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

On a lovely sunny Easter weekend, Son Heung-Min opened the scoring with a cracking strike, marking his 100th Premier League goal.

Instead of capitalising on our advantage, we once again sat back and invited pressure. We allowed Brighton way too much time and space. This eventually led to the equaliser, and had it not been for VAR decisions, could have been more.

We’ve been on the receiving end of dubious VAR decisions, so I’m not complaining about some fortune in our favour. I think we can all agree, the standard of refereeing needs to dramatically improve in the beautiful game.

It annoys me to no extent that we don’t press other teams like we used to. I’m not saying we have to press high up the field the whole time, but at least get closer to the opposition when they’re in our half.

I was somewhat hopeful, that after both managers got sent off and with Mason in charge, we’d see some positive changes. Danjuma’s substitution was loudly applauded by the home fans, and we looked a tad more lively going forward.

We actually started pressing Brighton and it paid off, a nice interception from Romero started the movement that eventually led to Harry Kane’s match winner.