Interim boss Bruno Saltor after Chelsea's goalless draw with Liverpool: "We created enough chances to win the game and had two goals disallowed. The boys gave everything and they played with their heart. You can't ask for more.

"It's execution. They're in front of the goal. They're human beings. The confidence has to be there. Sometimes when one [chance is missed, others] after is a consequence. They score a lot of goals in training. But coming to a game is completely different."

On the aftermath of Graham Potter's departure: "It's been really difficult for them. It's not the first time they been in this situation this season.

"As a player you invest a lot in the manager. There's been good relationships with Graham and the players. The players have suffered as well.

"We just need to keep helping them. They've been going through a lot as well and it's been a tough season for them. What they could affect the most was the attitude and the effort and that was there."

On his own position as caretaker head coach: "It was difficult to enjoy. But I've just been trying to focus on being the best version of myself, trying to help the boys, be supportive, and just focusing on hour after hour, day by day.

"As it stands I expect to go home and rest, focus on day by day. The owners know the staff are going to be as professional as we can and to represent this club as best we can. We know the standards here."