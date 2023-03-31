Jeremy Sarmiento will miss up to eight weeks after picking up an injury with Ecuador: "We are sorry for Jeremy because now we will endure a very tough period with seven games in April. He will be out for a month and a half, two months."

He had better news on Tariq Lamptey: "Tariq will be able to play. I don’t know about this Saturday, but maybe the game after that."

On Evan Ferguson, who drew praise from Kylian Mbappe this week: "He is playing very well. I’m happy for him - but in my head, I am focused on his improvement. He is a good guy, going in a good direction and we are lucky to have a player like him."

He is excited about the remaining fixtures: "We are ready for the final two months, to compete and fight. We want to achieve our dream. We want to give our best and show our quality. We are lucky to work in football and I want to win every game for the fans."