A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

It's fair to say that this Leeds United side are not great at defending.

The Whites have traditionally favoured attack over defence. From Don Revie to Marcelo Bielsa, attacking football is the club's identity. George Graham - an exception - employed a defensive approach. It was effective but not at all entertaining.

Graham would play six defenders. But that side had probably the club's greatest goalkeeper - Nigel Martyn - with some of the best defenders ever to wear a white shirt, including Tony Dorigo and Lucas Radebe.

Today's side is not that team of the mid-90s, not even close.

If Leeds are to avoid relegation they must play to their strengths: attacking with youth and pace. Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have at times been Leeds' best players - fearless and direct - and that's something the team needs.

Attack as the best form of defence is a favoured strategy.

Play attacking football and Gracia and the Leeds players will find Elland Road can intimidate the opposition into error. But Leeds fans will not accept going down without a fight.