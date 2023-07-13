We asked you what would represent success for Celtic in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Dougie: We never stop continues, back-to-back trebles again, Scotland's top club keeps on extending the success.

Tom: Continuity will be massive for the Hoops this season. Losing Ange Postecoglou and Jota would have been a big blow to the club in years past, but with Brendan Rodgers returning, and John Kennedy staying, this will ensure more success. More additions to Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio are vital. I think central defence and a back-up keeper should be priorities.

Brian: I think the importance is maintaining consistent high standards and performances. Mightn't defend a treble, but league and progress in Europe are a must. Last 16 in the Champions League would be ideal, but even Europa League (final in Dublin!) progress to latter stages would be a mark-up on the one disappointing bit of Ange Postecoglou's time at the helm.

Benny: No doubt recruitment has been the biggest factor in Celtic's success last season, allied with the players adapting brilliantly to the style of play. More of the same this season please and more silverware will come to Paradise.