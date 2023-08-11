Sutton's predictions: Burnley v Manchester City

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Manchester City looked a bit undercooked in the Community Shield on Sunday. But they often start the season quite slowly, and we all know how they usually finish it.

This is still the champions we are talking about, though, and they have got so much quality in their squad.

I am fascinated by Burnley, because a lot of people seem to be thinking they will stay up, but I have got them going down.

I love what Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is doing and I loved the way they played in the Championship last year, but I think they will find it a lot more difficult if they try that brand of football in the top-flight.

This game will be closer than when they met in the FA Cup last season, when City won 6-0 at the Etihad with Erling Haaland getting a hat-trick.

Haaland hasn't got a goal for City for six games now, going back to the end of last season, but I am expecting him to be back on the scoresheet at Turf Moor, even if Pep Guardiola's side are not yet at full throttle.

Joshua's prediction: So, Erling Haaland scored 52 goals last season? He might have 62 by Saturday! 0-4

Hearn's prediction: This is going to be tough for Burnley because City are coming out of the gates fast and they are going to be just as good as ever this season. 1-4

