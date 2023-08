Roy Hodgson is back as Crystal Palace manager to start a campaign and he will hope to avoid a repeat of the Eagles' struggles of last season, which saw them in relegation trouble until he returned late in the campaign.

Star man Wilfried Zaha has gone, but which new arrival will make the biggest impact at Selhurst Park?

Or has he not even arrived yet? There are still three weeks remaining in the transfer window after all.

