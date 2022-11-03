F﻿ulham boss Marco Silva says Neeskens Kebano will be a huge loss to his side as he contemplates "several months" without the Congo winger.

T﻿he Cottagers confirmed on Thursday he had picked up an Achilles injury in training earlier this week and Silva admits Kebano's absence will be a dent to his team's ambitions this season.

"﻿It's sad, sad news for us as a football club, for us as a group and for me personally as a manager," he said.

"﻿He's a top guy, a great professional and a happy footballer. Everyone loves him at the club."

K﻿ebano played an important part in Fulham's Championship-winning team last season and has featured in all but one of their Premier League fixtures so far, making three goals.

"﻿I am really happy to have [had him here] the last 15 months under me," said Silva. "Of course, there is just one way to deal with the situation - support him in every way you can to make him feel better and happy again."