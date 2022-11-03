'Sad for all of us' - Silva upset by Kebano injury
Fulham boss Marco Silva says Neeskens Kebano will be a huge loss to his side as he contemplates "several months" without the Congo winger.
The Cottagers confirmed on Thursday he had picked up an Achilles injury in training earlier this week and Silva admits Kebano's absence will be a dent to his team's ambitions this season.
"It's sad, sad news for us as a football club, for us as a group and for me personally as a manager," he said.
"He's a top guy, a great professional and a happy footballer. Everyone loves him at the club."
Kebano played an important part in Fulham's Championship-winning team last season and has featured in all but one of their Premier League fixtures so far, making three goals.
"I am really happy to have [had him here] the last 15 months under me," said Silva. "Of course, there is just one way to deal with the situation - support him in every way you can to make him feel better and happy again."