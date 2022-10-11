Atkinson opens up on early-season struggles

Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson hopes his stunning late equaliser against Kilmarnock on Sunday can help revive his fortunes after a mentally testing start to the season.

The Australia international struggled to cope with a loss of form in the early months of the campaign that led to him losing his place in the starting XI.

"I'm my own harshest critic and I know my performances haven't been up to the standard," said Atkinson, 23.

"I got brought here for a reason and the start of the season just hasn't been good enough from me personally.

"It's probably affected me off the pitch more than anything, but I've been having long chats with the assistant coaches and they've been getting me in a positive mindset.

"When things don't go your way you start wondering if you're to blame. I tend to get in my emotions a bit outside of football as well, so it's been good to have my girlfriend over from Australia to take my mind off it.

"When I've got my chances this season I don't think I've had the confidence to push on, but against Kilmarnock that confidence came back. It's just about starting games early and with confidence and with the World Cup coming up it's just that extra bit of motivation."