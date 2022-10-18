Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton have had to score at least two goals to win a game in the Premier League this season, which is problematic for a side that lacks a consistent goalscoring threat.

The Saints are the only side in the top four English leagues not to keep a clean sheet this campaign. In fact, the last time that they came away from a match without conceding was against Arsenal in April.

With Bournemouth up next on Wednesday, their search for a first shut-out has got even harder with the absence of Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The Germany international was substituted with Southampton leading against West Ham, after sustaining a dislocated shoulder.

With an unknown return date, there is a chance for either Lyanco or Duje Caleta-Car to prove their worth at starting spot.

Brazilian Lyanco has made just three substitute appearances this season, equating to around seven minutes of action, with summer signing Caleta-Car making just one start before his early introduction on the weekend.

Picked ahead of Lyanco to come on, Caleta-Car is the likely replacement. However, with the Croatian dropped after his debut against Everton, there is no guarantee that he will keep his place if the Saints concede.