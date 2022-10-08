Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell believes managers "need to be careful" what they say after matches following Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin's six-game ban.

Speaking to BBC Scotland after the Steelmen's 1-0 loss to Hibernian, Hammell said: "Managers need to be careful after games, how we conduct ourselves and what we speak about after games.

"There's a lot you want to say but on the back of eight match bans being handed out, you need to be careful. That's the reality.

"We are in danger of the post-match stuff being more robotic and scripted. I think that's close to where we're going.

T﻿he Motherwell boss wasn't happy with a few decisions in his side's capital loss - however he had no complaints over the red card shown to Connor Shields,

﻿"We should have had a penalty with Connor Shields. And the tackle on Blair Spittal is worth looking at as well. These are the big moments and they didn't go our way."