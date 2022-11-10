Antonio Conte said Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of Tottenham's Carabao Cup loss to Nottingham Forest.

D﻿espite this, the Italian said he had no choice but to start Kane due to other injuries in Spurs' squad.

He said: "It was a problem of tiredness. It's only fatigue but it's normal because Harry played every game.

"Other players maybe they could tell me, 'I'm tired and don't want to play and help the team.'

"Another could be selfish and think for himself because in one week they have to play the World Cup. Instead, Harry Kane showed to be a really good man.

"But I repeat, it's normal, what's happening in this period."