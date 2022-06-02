Liverpool talking point: 'Good luck to new sporting director'

Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

If Sadio Mane leaves Anfield - a move that would signal the end of this era of Liverpool greatness during which Jurgen Klopp's side have won every big trophy available - then he must be replaced with a centre-forward.

For the large majority of Mane's Liverpool career, he's been a brilliant left-winger. But that changed when Luis Diaz arrived in January.

The Colombian can only play from the left, whereas Mane is more versatile, proving as much by outscoring Mo Salah in a sensational six-month spell in a central role since the Africa Cup of Nations.

So with Diaz on the left and Mohamed Salah playing from the right, a starting striker seems the logical target if Mane is indeed Bayern Munich-bound.

Harry Kane is a fantasy buy, but the Reds won't spend the money required to bring him in given his age.

Instead, we need a young, fast, feisty striker with immense technical, physical and mental ability. All without breaking the bank.

Good luck to Liverpool's new sporting director Julian Ward - his first big summer in charge of transfers could well define his tenure.

Whether or not Mane leaves, what are Liverpool's transfer priorities this summer? Who should be signed, and who should be sold? Have your say here