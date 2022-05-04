Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (2-5): Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Liverpool have become the first English club to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season.

  • The Reds are into a 10th European Cup/Champions League final. They are the fourth side to reach the competition showpiece 10 or more times, after Real Madrid (16), Bayern Munich (11) and AC Milan (11).

  • Jurgen Klopp has reached the final for the fourth time as a manager, the joint-most of any coach in the competition along with Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti and Marcello Lippi.

  • Sadio Mane has now scored 15 goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League, equalling former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard's record for an English team.

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold took his tally of assists this season to 18 - the third-most of any player in Europe’s big five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), after Thomas Muller (21) and Kylian Mbappe (19).