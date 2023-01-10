Lopetegui on VAR controversy, injuries and Forest

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Manager Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Carabao Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On the VAR issue that denied Wolves a possible FA Cup winner at Liverpool on Saturday, he said the club had sent the FA their thoughts and were "waiting for an explanation".

  • He added it was important Wolves put that matter out of their heads and focus to "fight" to reach the EFL Cup semi-finals.

  • The Spaniard said the availability of Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence and Diego Costa would be matchday decisions, after all three missed the Liverpool game because of minor injuries.

  • He also confirmed Rayan Ait-Nouri would be similarly assessed after coming off with a knock in a "hard, demanding match" at Anfield.

  • Lopetegui intriguingly described the fixture at Forest as a "much harder match" than their game against Liverpool, adding it would require his team to find "different answers".