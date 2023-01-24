S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

How is your New Year’s resolution going? Mine was to not get too excited or carried away about Evan Ferguson, which lasted until just before 17:00 GMT on Saturday, 22 January when the teenage sensation headed home an 88th-minute equaliser for Brighton at Leicester City.

The reason for exercising caution over Ferguson is because the Albion have been here before. From Aaron Connolly to Jack Harper to Joe Gatting, every few years there is a centre-forward in the under-18s or under-23s hyped beyond belief as the next big thing. And they never are.

Ferguson’s problem is that every time he scores a goal it shows another side to his talent.

He used strength, power, pace and clinical finishing to score against Arsenal.

Away at Everton, it was intelligence and movement, checking his run to create the space needed from which he could beat Jordan Pickford.

His Leicester goal was a bullet header into the bottom corner from 12 yards which any of the greatest target men to play the game would have been proud of.

And all of this is before you even consider his two assists and his role in a number of other goals plundered by free-scoring Albion since the return after the World Cup.

Watch Ferguson and he plays with the maturity of a veteran, not an 18-year-old. He has everything needed to be a complete centre-forward and is as good in the air as he is on the ground.

In a Brighton squad teeming with young talent, Ferguson could go on to become the best of the lot. And that is saying something.