Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says just being in a semi-final is all his side "cared about" as they face Southampton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

"Just being in the semi-final is all we cared about," said Howe. "Beating Leicester was our big priority and just take whatever is in front of you.

"We know what we have to do and it is going to be tough to deliver. It is going to be two really tough games."