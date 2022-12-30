'We love the challenge' - Tavernier

Rangers captain James Tavernier is relishing the prospect of taking on league leaders Celtic, as his side look to cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic currently hold a nine-point lead over their Glasgow rivals, and won 4-0 at Parkhead when the sides met earlier this season.

When asked about that game, Tavernier said: “I think it’ll be a bit different. It’ll be a different approach - obviously [we've] got a new manager, and we're playing at home.

“Since their manager came in they’ve changed the way they played. It’s a team that’s always been aggressive, but we do love the challenge."

Tavernier was also asked whether he feels it is important that Rangers take the game to Celtic. “I think that’s what we have to do every game," he said. "No matter who we play - we have to be aggressive from the start.

“I love these occasions. You want to have the rewards afterwards, you want to get the result. I’ll be doing everything possible and I’m sure the lads will be doing everything possible to make sure we get the result.

“You’re playing against your rivals, and one of the teams competing for the league, but we treat Celtic like every other team in the league - we want to get three points.

“It’s something you have to soak up really quick," Tavernier said when asked if he had any advice for players experiencing an Old Firm clash for the first time.

"These games can be really manic to start with, fast tempo, so you’ve got to be controlled, and just stick to what the manager wants.”