To be eight points clear after 18 games is a terrific achievement by this Arsenal side - and it's fully deserved too.

Now they have to try to stay there, and many of their players have already learned the hard way how quickly things can change. They fell away in the final weeks of last season, missing out on a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League when it was within their grasp.

But since the start of this campaign I've been saying this looks like a different team in terms of their mentality, and Arteta and his coaching team have another year's experience too.

Arteta has assembled a talented squad, with an excellent attitude and they look very comfortable with what he wants them to do.

As well as their great will to win, they are strong in every position and they have coped with every injury they have suffered, including Gabriel Jesus who was so important for them at the start of the season, but has not played since the World Cup. Eddie Nketiah has led the line so well, it has meant Jesus has not been missed.

Tactically, it looks like Arteta is ready for anything too. He certainly out-thought Spurs boss Antonio Conte with his gameplan on Sunday, especially in the first half when it seemed like Arsenal had an extra man in every area of the pitch.

Of course there are still some huge hurdles to get over: they still have to play Manchester City twice and, before that, they face a resurgent Manchester United side next weekend.

But every game is a big one when you are top and at the moment they are looking really strong whoever they play. They are clearly full of confidence and right now it feels like they are going to be hard to stop.

