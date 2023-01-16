Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for forward Raheem Sterling, despite the 28-year-old only moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Football Insider), external

Barcelona want to re-sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea but fear they are legally unable to do so. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Blues are ready to spend more than £100m on three further signings during the January transfer window after completing a deal for winger Mykhailo Mudryk. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column