We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester United need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Paul: Manchester United need a high-energy centre-forward in the mould of Luis Suarez and that is pretty much it.

James: I really think we should get a back-up plan for Casemiro in order not to push him and overwork him. For me Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio or Caicedo of Brighton, plus Gnonto of Leeds for our wing.

Kris: I think we still need to strengthen our midfield as Eriksen doesn't fit in that role for me, therefore I'd go for a pure box-to-box like De Jong or Enzo Fernandez. If they're too expensive then I'll take Caicedo from Brighton.

Tony: The main transfer business United have to do is outbound now. There are still a couple of players to shift from the wage bill. Jones needs to have a moment of integrity and do the honourable, Elanga has had his chance and should also move on. Nobody likes to see players with serious injuries but Donny Van de Beek would have also been on that list too.

Paul: A top-class centre-forward - Harry Kane if Tottenham don’t qualify for Champions League this season could be the final piece of the jigsaw for next season.