N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It is astonishing what a difference three days can make.

On Wednesday, I witnessed a tremendous performance by Manchester City, particularly in the second half, when goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland clinched a statement win to take over from Arsenal at the summit of the Premier League.

Despite Arsenal having a game in hand, most of the talk that night was about City going on to win their fifth title in six years.

Fast forward to Saturday, and despite dominating the game with 73% possession and more than 20 shots, the Blues failed to capitalise - before conceding late on to draw at Nottingham Forest.

As a result, Arsenal regained top spot by two points, still with that game in hand, and they are now being talked about as the favourites to win their first title in 19 years.

City played well on Saturday, doing all the things we were asking for when it wasn't clicking just a few weeks ago; moving the ball quickly, taking players on, getting balls into the box and creating lots of chances. OK, we missed a swathe of chances and our finishing left a lot to be desired.

I’m reasonably confident Haaland will find his goalscoring boots and add to the 32 he has already netted to go on not only to break Derek Kevan’s City scoring record of 1964 (36 goals - that I just about remember), but also beat Bobby Johnson’s 38 goals in 1929 - that my dad just about remembers!

It’s going to be a hard-fought title race and it’s certainly not over following the past two results.