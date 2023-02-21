A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

No-one would describe Jordan Ayew as an expansive passer, yet his rogue crossfield pass attempt at the 95th-minute mark on Saturday quickly turned into a Vitaly Janelt equaliser.

It's sometimes unfair to lambast a player for a single error, but the lack of composure at that moment, and the defending that followed, speak to the Crystal Palace squad's lack of confidence.

At that stage of the game, the form guide and pre-match expectations go out of the window - the failure to secure three points is an unacceptable outcome.

The pattern of conceding late goals may be more than just a statistical anomaly now, and also due to the fine margins on which Patrick Vieira's team operate.

His team drew 39% of their matches last season - the most in the league - and 35% of games so far this term. Rarely can the defence close out games without being under constant pressure.

Even in the recent draws against Manchester United and Brighton, the defence left Casemiro, then Alexis Mac Allister, free in the area for clear chances in stoppage time.

Only two of the victories this season have been by more than a single goal, which inevitably brings us back to the repeated Tuesday topic surrounding the potency of the attack, or the lack of.

Somehow this Crystal Palace team needs to learn to win again because, with the bottom three securing three points, the uncertainty is increasing.