Moises Caicedo has agreed a new contract with Brighton that runs until 2027, with the option to extend for another year.

In January, the 21-year-old informed the club in an open letter he wanted to leave, with two subsequent bids from Arsenal rejected by the Seagulls.

After signing the new deal, boss Roberto de Zerbi said: "This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and, most importantly, for Moises.

"It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch."