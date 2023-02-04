Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth: What de Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We deserved to win, for sure. We Made some mistakes in the last past, but it was one of the best games in my time [here]. We didn’t play a lot of important players. I’m very happy."

On Kaoru Mitoma: "He is a great player. He has a natural quality. I think today he didn’t play a fantastic game, like against Liverpool or Leicester, but when you have Mitoma on the pitch you can never substitute him because you always expect one goal."

On Moises Caicedo's reception: "[The fans] are the 12th player on the pitch. The player knows this. We are stronger with our fans."