'Another meek cup exit shows up United's lack of fight'

Paul McNicoll , Dode Fox Podcast, external

Dundee United’s cup dreams lie in ruins for another season. As fans, us Arabs know that we’re never gonna win the league. Sadly, it’s all but impossible for that to happen in this day and age.

We’re also aware it's unlikely that we’ll win a cup, but it's far more possible than a league. Therefore, the feeling that I had on Saturday at 4.50pm, as I trudged out of Tannadice with my fellow fans, was one of massive disappointment and frustration. There was also more than a hint of anger.

For the second cup competition of the season we surrendered our place in the tournament incredibly meekly. For the second cup competition of the season, we got knocked out by Kilmarnock.

Now let me be honest here, Kilmarnock are far from a good side in my opinion. What they do have, though, is a desire and work ethic that United have failed to match on three the last four occasions the teams met. There is no hard luck story here. There are no excuses. The better team on Saturday won.

As a United fan watching on, it's wholly unacceptable to me that we’ve been outworked, outfought, outplayed and almost out everything’d else, each week this season.

To look at some of the names on our teamsheet, that shouldn’t be the case. I believe we have good players. Players that should be good enough to see off this current Kilmarnock side in the cup and also players that should be nowhere near a team that is bottom of the league.

Therein lies our problem though. I may say we have good players, and I truly believe that, but they aren’t making a good team.

For the rest of the season, that is something that needs addressed behind closed doors, and quickly. Failure to do so will only lead to one thing, and I dinnae really fancy making regular journeys to Cappielow and Somerset Park any time soon.

So lads (that’s anyone on the playing and coaching staff at Tannadice), if you’re reading this, feel free to prove me wrong as soon as you like. Cheers.