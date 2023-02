Everton manager Sean Dyche has said it is "improbable" that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will recover from a hamstring injury in time to face Leeds United.

Nathan Patterson and James Garner will play for Everton's Under-23 side on Friday following injury.

Leeds United full-back Pascal Struijk has returned to training following a concussion, while Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are both back in contention.

Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out.

