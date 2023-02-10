Former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson says Brendan Rodgers finally has the midfield balance he craved with new signings and the return of injured players.

Simpson still believes James Maddison is the key man in the middle of the pitch, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfred Ndidi the best combination alongside him.

He told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "I’ve worked with Brendan and I know he always mentions the word balance, which is key in the way he likes to play.

"Ndidi is a massive miss, Kiernan has been injured as well. Maddison, for me, is the key to the link between defence and attack and the controlling of the game.

"Rodgers also talks about the aggression and legs, and I think Dewsbury-Hall brings that. The way he sets off a press - everyone follows him and I think the balance now looks better.

"I still think when Maddison is in the team, he gives everyone else confidence. Youri [Tielemans] has done so well since singing for the club, but Maddison has got that aura about him where everyone wants to give him the ball and he can grab a game by the scruff of the neck.

"If you can get Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall and Maddison, then that is a really solid central midfield that can work together as a triangle."

Listen to When You're Smiling on BBC Sounds