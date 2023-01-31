Fulham have confirmed the signing of Sasa Lukic from Torino for an undisclosed fee.

The Serbian midfielder arrives on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

After putting pen to paper, the 26-year-old said: "I’m very happy to have signed, and to now be a part of Fulham’s squad.

"I can’t wait to get started and meet with the head coach, the players, and the staff, and I’m looking forward to training with them when I arrive in England.

"I’ve seen Fulham play this season and they’ve been playing very well. They have a good squad, with a great history.

"A lot of great players have played for the club in its history, and they have a lot of great players currently, like my compatriot Aleksandar Mitrovic."