Leeds may have spent a significant amount of money in the January transfer window, but their former midfielder Michael Brown believes Jesse Marsch's position remains precarious.

The American boss has been backed with a club-record purchase of Georginio Rutter as well as centre-back Max Wober and USA midfielder Weston McKennie this month.

Ahead of a vital run of fixtures, Brown says the pressure is on to get results.

"They need to get results, and quickly," he told BBC Sport. "Probably the worst game they could have next is 'little old' Nottingham Forest, at home. I don't think Leeds fans would accept a loss.

"And then they have got back-to-back games against the team they hate the most, Manchester United. That makes the Forest game even bigger."

Brown was at Elland Road when Leeds lost 3-2 to Fulham in October and he feels the atmosphere at the club now is similar, despite the win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

"Marsch went to clap the fans and I said on 5 Live that it was like he was saying goodbye," said Brown. "Now, they're almost ready to turn again because the results are not acceptable."