Granit Xhaka says Arsenal’s response to setbacks is the main reason for their outstanding start to the season.

The Gunners came from behind to beat Fulham on Saturday before responding to Douglas Luiz’s equaliser for Aston Villa with an immediate winner from Gabriel Martinelli on Wednesday.

“I think the game-changer at the moment is the mentality,” the Switzerland international said. “I've been here seven years and I saw a lot of things, good and bad things, but we were always struggling a little bit in this way.

“Then you turn everything around and you start to believe in each other a little more.”

Arsenal strengthened their starting XI with the capture of serial trophy winners Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and have been rewarded with five wins out of five.

“You bring people in and they know what it is to win, but we can speak until tomorrow if you don’t show that on the pitch,” he said.

“They have helped us a lot for sure but other guys are doing their job as well.

“This demand comes from the coach and he demands every day to win. He puts on a list in training – who is the winner, who is the loser – and in the end you can see the table.”