Graham Potter is thrilled to welcome Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton.

The 21-year-old Scotland international penned a four-year deal on deadline day and Potter admits he has high hopes for his latest acquisition.

"Billy's an exciting signing for us," Potter said. "We're really pleased to have him here.

"He's an able footballer, a great character and he has a great personality. He'll fit into the group and add competition in midfield."

Gilmour has caught the eye in some high-profile games - not least for Scotland against England at Euro 2020 last summer - but endured a difficult loan spell at Norwich last year as the Canaries were relegated.

Potter though is adept at moulding young footballers and believes he can get the best out of an undoubted talent.

"As a footballer, Billy's very technically able," he said.

"He benefits from structure and the team functioning well, which is our job."

Gilmour could be in line for his Albion debut against Leicester at Amex Stadium on Sunday.