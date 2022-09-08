Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Graham Potter would normally conduct a Thursday news conference before a Saturday game for Brighton.

However, the club have not organised one for him today to talk about the trip to Bournemouth.

Evidently, the uncertainty over Potter's position makes organising a media engagement pointless.

There is likely to be one on Friday - but it is not certain yet who will be conducting it.

If Potter leaves Brighton for Chelsea, it is anticipated long-time assistant Billy Reid and coach Bjorn Hamberg would join him at Stamford Bridge.