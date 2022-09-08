No media engagement for Potter
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Graham Potter would normally conduct a Thursday news conference before a Saturday game for Brighton.
However, the club have not organised one for him today to talk about the trip to Bournemouth.
Evidently, the uncertainty over Potter's position makes organising a media engagement pointless.
There is likely to be one on Friday - but it is not certain yet who will be conducting it.
If Potter leaves Brighton for Chelsea, it is anticipated long-time assistant Billy Reid and coach Bjorn Hamberg would join him at Stamford Bridge.