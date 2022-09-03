A﻿lex Bysouth, BBC Sport

D﻿avid Moyes was furious after West Ham's 2-1 defeat, and not just because his side conceded twice in the final 14 minutes after sticking so resolutely to their gameplan beforehand.

T﻿he Hammers stopped Chelsea having a shot on target for more than an hour and took the lead themselves through Michail Antonio, a goal that seemed to spark the contest into life.

B﻿en Chilwell and Kai Havertz turned it in Chelsea's favour either side of Maxwel Cornet heading against the post, but it was a Cornet effort that found the net that caused Moyes most frustration.

T﻿he substitute finished smartly after Edouard Mendy parried the ball into his path, but referee Andrew Madley was then told to consult the pitchside monitor. and after doing so ruled Jarrod Bowen had fouled the goalkeeper in the build-up.

"It is a scandalous decision," said Moyes. "The referee gave it and I don't know who sent him from VAR, but I always thought he would say it is a goal once he went to the screen.

"I have seen it from all angles and find it incredibly difficult to see how that is chalked off. I don't know who in VAR sent him there."