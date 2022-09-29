Hearts 'expect' to beat Rangers as Neilson eyes second

Robbie Neilson has challenged Hearts to seize second place from Rangers by beating the Ibrox side at a packed Tynecastle on Saturday.

Hearts trail Rangers by three points and Neilson insists his team won’t be distracted by Thursday’s looming Europa Conference visit of Fiorentina.

“Whoever we play against at Tynecastle, we expect win. Saturday will be no different," said the Tynecastle boss.

“Massive game, full house, there’s going to be some atmosphere and we have to make sure we win it.

“Both teams will be going into it full of confidence. We see it as a great opportunity. We know if we win on Saturday we go second, which is massive for us.

“The league is always the most important thing. European football is great, but it’s league form that gets us these tournaments and big games.”