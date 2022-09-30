Steven Gerrard says he wants Douglas Luiz to stay at Aston Villa amid speculation that the midfielder may leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move away from Villa on deadline day but remained at the club and has started six games in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal.

L﻿uiz is out of contract next summer and when asked about his future, Gerrard said: "No news in terms of him extending his stay here, so that situation hasn't changed, but what I would say is that he's very focused and has trained well.

"Am I surprised by the speculation? No, because we have got a young Brazilian player who is a fantastic talent, so I expect to be asked this question a lot as the season progresses.

"We want him to stay here, the owners were very strong in keeping him here.

"We didn't obviously want to lose him on the final day and he has performed very well since and has trained very well and is ready to go at the weekend."