B﻿BC Radio London's Phil Parry believes Wilfried Zaha feels "safe and secure" at Crystal Palace despite consistent links to a move away from Selhurst Park.

T﻿he Ivory Coast star has scored six goals this season and while many have suggested he could be putting himself in the shop window, Parry believes the opposite.

Speaking on The Far Post podcast Parry said: "He is turning 30. I just don’t know if the move that would have been a big move would have come two years ago.

"He had that chance, he did go to Manchester United, it didn’t work and he came back.

"I think he loves it. I think he feels very safe and secure in South London.

"I think he will stay and his legacy will be a South London legacy."

