Leeds' title-winning manager Howard Wilkinson has praised former midfield stalwart Gary Speed on the 11th anniversary of his passing.

S﻿peaking on a special tribute edition of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Wilkinson explained just what it was that made Speed such a special member of that side.

"﻿I remember him best as a very, very, very good footballer," said Wilkinson. He had a bit of everything.

"﻿By the time he left, whether by selection before the game or moving around during the game, he'd played every position for Leeds bar goalkeeper - and he never once complained.

"﻿On top of that, he was a genuine, honest bloke, the sort you would have been pleased to see your daughter bring home."

S﻿peed played 245 times for Leeds between 1988 and 1995, scoring 41 goals. He also made 87 appearances for Wales and later went on to manage his country.

H﻿ear from Speed himself as well as memories from the likes of Jon Newsome and Simon Grayson by listening to the full podcast right now on BBC Sounds