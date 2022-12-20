Your World Cup scouting report

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Pep Guardiola to snap up for Manchester City.

Here is a selection of your ideas:

Natalie: Alexis Mac Allister. He would be great on the left wing for City.

Stew: I really rate Joska Garvdiol from Croatia - he'd look good in a City shirt.

Bill: It certainly was a great bit of business by City to bring in Alvarez for around £23 million. His potential is huge and in Pep he has the perfect coach to nurture that talent. Trouble is at City, with so many talented players, game time could be a problem for keeping him happy.

George: I definitely think we should sign Jude Bellingham - for a player so young he's a talent, it would be madness to let him go to a competitor.