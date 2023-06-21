The key for Sheffield United this summer is to have enough depth for the Premier League. In terms of talent, they’re better placed than a lot of people think.

Provided they keep their spine together, they have quality. Iliman Ndiaye is one of the best young players in England and destined for the top. Defenders like Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan are very capable of playing well in the top flight. Sander Berge is highly rated in midfield and Wes Foderingham has proven himself to be a capable number one.

Other players can be mentioned too, and there’s no reason why this group can’t achieve more than some are predicting.

The problem is the Blades have a bad recent history with injuries. They’ll need to be prepared for that again.

They need to replace James McAtee, who appears set for the next stage of his career at Manchester City. They’ll need to re-sign Tommy Doyle (it sounds like he’s open to another loan) or replace him. Others will be needed too to ensure they have the numbers to deliver impact from the bench and cover any absentees.

However, as long as they don’t sell any of their big names, the foundation is already there.