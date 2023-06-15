'Worst part was the hope' - Devlin on his Dons injury hell & Brown gratitude

Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin has opened up on the mental anguish of his injury struggles and thanked ex-Pittodrie Scott Brown for helping to rescue his career.

Devlin joined the Dons in January 2018 as he recovered from a second ACL rupture and went on to make 51 appearances before ankle surgery triggered an injury-ravaged two years that culminated with his contract being terminated in 2022.

Brown then took Devlin to Fleetwood Town last summer and he ended the season with Hibs before signing a one-year deal with Livingston.

Speaking on the BBC's Scottish football podcast, the 29-year-old said: “Physically I’m in a good place after a difficult couple of years.

“It’s probably the toughest challenge I’ve faced in my life. The challenges mentally that the injuries bring are the constant questions that everything you’ve done since you’re a kid, to be where you are, is it worth it any more? You have to consciously think about your mental health and your happiness.

“The worst part of it was the hope. It really hit harder with the disappointment because for all you have the optimism and motivation when you first pick up an injury and start going through the rehab, it then hits you like a tonne of bricks then you have a setback.

"I could see it was having an impact on my family. I’m lucky that I have the people around me that I do. And in your darkest hours they’re the people who drag you out of the hole you’re in. Over the last couple of years I’ve had that.

“Now we’re finally at a point where we can finally be excited and look forward, I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to play football."

Devlin reckons he wouldn't still be playing now had Brown not offered him a lifeline when other offers were in short supply.

“I got on really well with Broony at Aberdeen and he’d asked me to come down to Fleetwood once he got that job," he added.

“His constant backing and reassurance that he wanted me, he valued me and he knew what I could bring both on and off the pitch, even until my final days at Fleetwood, he fought tooth and nail to keep me there, albeit I’d picked up a couple of injuries while I was there.

“Steven Whittaker as well, had they not backed me the way they had done, I may not be sitting where I am just now, looking forward to going back to pre-season with Livingston, because Broony pulled me out of that hole that I was in at the time and gave me that opportunity.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Brown, both as a manager, but more importantly as a person in what he’s done for me over the last 18 months.”