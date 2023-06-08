St Johnstone season review: ‘From panic stations to new boss & survival’

BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English

It was panic stations, they put their supporters through it.

They had this turmoil of what to do about Callum Davidson, they wanted him to go but they felt bad about it because of everything he did with the double cup-winning season.

A guy who is an immortal at that club, but I think it was the right decision and it was proven to be the right decision given the way results went after that.

They lost only one of the last six, Steven MacLean did a great job, there’s a lot of change happening at the club, not just on the pitch but off it too with the ownership.

It’s been a season that they endured rather than enjoyed, Stevie May came through for them again and Drey Wright, not too many others would be up there, but they survived and they kick on.

