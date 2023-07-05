Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

A near-£20m deal for a 20-year-old goalkeeper who has never made a single Premier League appearance may seem pricey – but Burnley boss Vincent Kompany knows what he wants from a goalkeeper.

James Trafford kept 22 clean sheets last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, where he was a popular figure.

That was after a difficult spell at Accrington, but his confidence was unshaken, declaring on his first day at Bolton he would eventually be England and Manchester City’s number one.

While a move to Burnley may seem to rule out the latter – for now at least, but City may have sagely built a buy-back clause into the deal – his impressive performances for England Under-21s this summer ensure international recognition is building.

At Bolton, Trafford became the first keeper to keep consecutive clean sheets on their first four starts for the club and after that he thrived for the Trotters.

It's a trick he's matched at the Euros for England Under-21s and is yet to concede on their run to the last four.

His big personality and consistency made him instrumental as Ian Evatt’s side reached the League One play-off semi-finals last season.

Can he translate that to the white-hot atmosphere of the Premier League? Indeed, his debut may well be against the side he will have just left, Treble winners Manchester City on opening day.

His international boss Lee Carsley has predicted a "big future" for the goalkeeper, who has held his own among established Premier League players in Georgia.

He will have to learn on the job, for a side that will surely face periods of adversity this season, and Gavin Bazunu ultimately struggled at Southampton after making a similar move from City last season.

Nevertheless, if anyone has contacts at City, it’s Kompany. If the City academy – and Kompany himself – believe Trafford is the man, their track record makes them worth trusting.