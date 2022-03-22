Transfer news: Richarlison heading to Old Trafford?

Manchester United want Everton forward Richarlison. The 24-year-old has also been linked with Real Madrid, managed by former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti. (Goal.com), external

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is the frontrunner for the job at Old Trafford after the Red Devils complied extensive background checks on each of the candidates. (Sun), external

However, according to (Sky Sports), external, Mauricio Pochettino, Ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are on the four-man shortlist being considered by United in their search for a permanent manager to replace Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have identified striker Edinson Cavani as a replacement for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez. (Mail, via Gazetta dello Sport), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column